The Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar, on Friday in Abuja led a team of presidential aides on a pre-handover inspection of the Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba and the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr Sanusi Rafindadi.

Speaking after the inspection, Umar said a lot of progress has been made with the unpacking and installation of equipment ongoing.

‘‘This has provided an opportunity to assess what has been achieved till date. This inspection also affords us an excellent opportunity to make observations to the contractors on what we have seen.

‘‘We are doing this so as to know what is on ground and to get ready for the official commissioning of the project when Mr President approves,’’ he said.

On his impression of the project, the Chief Physician to the President described it as ‘‘world class and state-of-the-art,’’ with the capability to carry out several medical procedures.

Rafindadi expressed satisfaction with the state of the project, commending the State House management team, led by Umar, for tirelessly working on the signature project.

Also speaking, Sarki Abba thanked the President for approving the project while also commending Julius Berger, the contractors, for delivering on schedule, less than a year after the foundation laying ceremony was performed by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

In his project description, the Director, Maintenance, State House, Joshua Apagu, said the project which is a Specialized/Intensive Care Centre dedicated for the exclusive use of the President, Vice President and other VIPs, is situated on one suspended floor and basement.

The Centre contains Executive Suites, VIP Suites, Emergency Rooms, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Operating Theatres, Conference room for emergency meetings, among others.