Following the insecurity issues rocking the nation, Nigerians especially Christians have been urged to shelve every plans of traveling to their hometown for the yuletide holiday.

This advise was given by a popular Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju.

In a post on Facebook, Deji warned that anyone who travels this period is doing so at their own detriment.

He stated that Nigerian roads have become kidnappers’ den so it is better for people to celebrate the Christmas where they are.

He wrote:

“You don’t have to travel to the village this Christmas. Don’t become a commodity in the hands of kidnappers and terrorists. Please, have sense. A word is enough for the wise.”