Pere not happy with the ‘BBNaija All Stars’ Pardon Me nomination

Pere voiced displeasure with the housemate’s justification for nominating Soma for the Pardon Me Please exemptions.

Following a modification to Big Brother’s nomination process to Pardon Me Please, Soma was declared the winner and granted immunity from this week’s eviction. But Pere seemed to disagree with the other housemates, and he told Big Brother about it during his diary session.

He believed that the housemates’ decision on the Pardon Me Please should have been their own and not something that was chosen collectively because that would have made it a little more competitive.

According to him:

“Do these guys realize they are actually here to play a game, you are pardoning a guy because he didn’t make it past two weeks in his own season… if they had stuck to what they felt inward and not voiced it in other words not connived to nominate one person the pardon me, it might have been a tie, or no one would have won.”

Pere went on to say that the housemates had voted unanimously to nominate Soma, and that in his opinion, they might not be viewing the BBNaija All Stars competition as the game that it actually is. He stated:

“I don’t think these guys are here to play the game, I think they are just here to shine a little and then go.”

Contrary to what Pere believes, the show appears to some to be a game because Soma may have simply played his strategy on the housemates, who are obviously unaware.

Well Pere may not be far from the truth as Soma himself confirmed this during his dairy session. Soma believes that some of the housemates are underestimating him and they will be taken by surprise with his next moves in the house.

In his words: “I like that they underestimate me. At a point in time, I’ll switch it up and knack dem akpako,”

The Big Brother All stars is the first of its kind and it’s getting a lot of attention because of the different drama and strategies the housemates keep bringing.

