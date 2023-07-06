PEPT: APC Closes Case After Calling One Witness 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) that there was absolutely nothing to defend in the separate petitions of the Labour Party (LP) and the PDP, saying it is needless to flog a dead horse.

The ruling party declined to open its defence in the petition filed against it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, challenging the conduct and declaration in the February 25 presidential election.

APC, through its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), came to the conclusion not to open defence in Atiku’s petition after cross examining the Senate Majority Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the star witness to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fagbemi had subjected Senator Bamidele to rigorous questioning during which the witness, who is a legal practitioner, admitted that Tinubu’s election cannot be reversed on the strength of his forfeiture of $460, 000 to the United States of America (USA) through a court order.