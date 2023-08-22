Pep Guardiola undergoes surgery, to be out until September

Manchester City today announced that Pep Guardiola has undergone surgery on his back and won’t be back on the touchline until September.

“Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”