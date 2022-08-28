Crystal Palace was the only English side last season to pick a massive three points at Etihad stadium following their incredible victory. Yesterday the same almost repeated when Crystal Palace took a first-half lead at the Etihad by 2-0. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland came to the rescue for his club, hitting his first hat trick of the season. Bernardo Silva also scored in the 4-2 full-time result which helped City edge the resilient Crystal Palace side.

But those goals conceded at half-time do not seem right and OK for Pep who has criticised his players for letting themselves get carried away.

During his interview with BBC Sports, Pep Guardiola said:

“The last two games have had a lot of goals conceded. It was a good game. We have always struggled against them but we came back. In the previous seasons, we didn’t have it but now we are starting to do It.

“It is a good lesson for us what happened in the first half but now it is a good game. We have to improve. We are soft in some departments.”

Guardiola also shared some thoughts on Haaland, who netted his first hat-trick in the Premier League.

“I would like to say the win was thanks to my brilliant ideas but Erling has done things like this since he was born. Everywhere he has been, he has scored goals. It is beyond!”