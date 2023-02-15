Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologized to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard for his incisive comments while defending City’s financial misconduct allegation.

Guardiola during an interview two days ago asked if Manchester City was also responsible for Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea in Liverpool’s title chase in 2014. Many Football fans have said that if Manchester City is found guilty of the charges they should be stripped of their previous title and handed to their runner-up in those previous years which will benefit Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool lost the league to City that season after Gerrard’s slip, Demba Ba took advantage of it to score Mignolet, a poor feat that denied Liverpool the league title.

“I apologize to Steven Gerrard for the unnecessary and stupid comments I said last time about him,” he said.

“He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country where I’m living and training. I am ashamed of myself for what I said because he doesn’t deserve it. I truly believe in my comments in my previous press conference to defend my club, but I didn’t represent my club well putting his name in these stupid remarks.”

“I apologized to him personally, but I have to do it here as well. I’m so sorry for him, for Alex his wife, kids, and family because it was stupid.”

