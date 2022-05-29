People’s Syncretic And Secretive Practices 

As I was growing up, one became aware

that there was a lot of evidence of cultural

syncretism in our numerous communities,

be it in the remote villages or urban centres,

during happy events like weddings ,parties etc.,

or sad instances like funerals, illnesses, worries,

a huge number of souls seemed to be swayed

by a combination of different forms of belief

or practice: for instance ,talk of African options,

incantations and rituals at night on one end,

and Christian worship sermons on Sundays,

the ambivalences of seeking spiritual guidance

from the fortune-tellers, traditionalists or herbalists

by the cover of the night and the avid pastor`s prayers

during the day were notorious controversies and incidents.

All the same, I heard one charismatic passionate pastor

profess: you’re now a new creation, behold, you’re new!

please, no more incorporation of beliefs and practices

from unrelated traditions , the new cannot be the old,

it’s a new dawn, move away from incantations, spells ,

rituals, you belong to the kingdom of light, not gloom.