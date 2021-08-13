“People like you may end up as pastors that marry members’ wives,” Omokri knocks man

Alexa Ranking as of 13/08/21
Stanley Ugagbe | August 13, 2021
Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has knocked a man who chided him for posting a picture of him that has a woman wearing bikini at the background.
The man, identified as Oke Oghenetegar expressed sadness over the picture. See the picture and Oke’s reaction below:
Reacting to Oke’s remark, Omokri wrote:
Dear Oke,
A woman in a bikini is a naked woman to you? I now understand what Governor Zulum of Borno meant when he said ‘some Boko Haram members are Christians’.
Let Scripture teach you what purity is: “Adam and his wife were both naked, and they felt no shame”-Genesis 2:25.
Scripture says “To the pure, all things are pure, but to those who are corrupted and do not believe, nothing is pure”-Titus 1:15.
She is on the beach to swim. What did you expect her to wear? Buba and iro?
Me that was in the photo, I did not even notice the woman. What took your eye there? As a man thinks in his heart, so is he-Proverbs 23:7. Oke, check yourself! People like you may end up as pastors that marry members wives!
Human CCTV like you.
