PenOp And PSD Africa Collaborate To Mobilise Long-Term Funding

A cooperation between the Pension Fund Operators’ Association of Nigeria (PenOp) and the Private Sector Development (PSD) Africa resources Markets has been established in order to increase economic sustainability through the mobilization of long-term resources for private sector finance.

At a conference with the theme “Mobilising Patient Capital Via Innovative Financing Structures for Sustainable Development,” the contract was finalized in Lagos.

For PSD, Nigeria has shown fortitude and significant progress as the largest economy in Africa despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s harmful effects and other macroeconomic limitations.

It did point out that in order to maintain its growth momentum and foster economic development, creative financing options and the attraction of climate-conscious private investments are necessary.

Influential participants from the financial sector of the economy were gathered at the event to discuss the possible role of sustainable domestic capital in funding the economy.

The company’s officials were in Nigeria, according to Dr. Evans Osano, Director, Capital Markets, FSD Africa, to work with their partner to identify economic opportunities that could aid the nation in overcoming its immediate climate issues.

He claimed that numerous financial sector investments, including those in banking, the capital market, the pension industry, insurance, and the capital market, were required to solve the nation’s climate change issues and promote quicker economic growth.

Oguche Agudah, the chief executive officer of PenOp, claimed that Nigeria has the highest proportion of poor people and out-of-school children in the world and that inclusive growth is necessary to bring about the necessary transformation.

One issue Nigeria needs to solve, according to Agudah, is the lack of access to energy.

He claims that the nation experiences substantial rural-urban movement and that millions of people migrate abroad in pursuit of better opportunities.