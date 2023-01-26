The Federal Government has been urged by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to continue the fight against the nation’s vandalized pipelines and rising crude oil output.

PENGASSAN also urged that all persons detained in connection with pipeline damage be be charged with crimes, tried, and sentenced if convicted.

Festus Osifo and Lumumba Okugbawa, the president and general secretary of PENGASSAN, urged the investigative panel to conduct a thorough investigation that would put an end to all forms of criminality in the sector in a communiqué that was released at the conclusion of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The union expressed displeasure over the nation’s ongoing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) shortages, stating that participants in the downstream industry are causing them in order to drive up prices much above the limit set by the government.

In order to stop the high rate of product smuggling across the West African countries, the oil workers demanded that security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service, charged with guarding the nation’s borders, act professionally and in accordance with the requirements of their oaths of allegiance.

Additionally, NEC required that all operators be permitted to lift the product and that all depots and other storage facilities, particularly those owned and run by the NNPC, be updated.

PENGASSAN expressed a desire to work with the Federal Government and offer support in any way to help the nation overcome its current problems, but he cautioned against taking the Nigerian people for granted as it appears to be doing over a number of important national issues.

The oil workers urged all branches of government to make sure that the recently passed electoral act is respected and strictly followed in front of the next general elections.

In particular, the employees recommended that if the country wanted elections that would stand the test of time, it should not play about with issues involving the usage of technological equipment, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

It requested that Nigerians be reassured once again that this year’s general elections will be trustworthy, free, and fair by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security organizations, and other crucial participants in the electoral process.