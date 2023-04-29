An Executive Director of Foundation for Peace Professionals also known as PeacePro, Mr Abdulrazaq Hamzat has questioned the leadership of African continent, especially the African Union over the excessive silence of the continent in the ongoing global struggle for a multipolar world.

Abdulrazaq Hamzat also said that, the response of the global community to Russia-Ukraine crisis should become a reference point in Africa’s engagement with the global community, especially the ongoing struggle for a new world order.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the world has been enbroiled in a global struggle for a multi polar world, with US leading the status quo, while Russia and China are leading a struggle to create a new world order.

In a statement by the Executive Director of PeacePro, Mr Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group stated that, as at 2023, US and European Union (EU) had given Ukraine war aid worth more than $130B, an amount higher than the GDP more than 45 African countries, which represents more than 85% of countries in the continent.

According to him, US alone had reportedly given Ukraine close to $77B, being the single highest donor to Ukraine.

Breaking down US aid to Ukraine, Hamzat said, $3.9B (5%) of the aid is for Humanitarian purpose, $26.4B (34%) is for Financial purpose, while $46.6B (61%) is for Military.

He also explained that, in addition to $77B aid by US, EU also gave Ukraine $53B, taking the total sum received by Ukraine to $130B.

Hamzat noted that, only 5 African countries have a GDP more than $130B, namely Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria and now Ethiopia.

He noted that countries in Africa do not get the kind of support Ukraine attracted within the short period, despite facing more challenges and having more casualties, with possibilities of greater disaster.

The global reaction, according to Hamzat, is an indication of not only an unbalance of interest and power, but also imbalance of priority.

Hamzat noted that, Africa has consistently maintained its neutrality in the ongoing struggle for multi polar world, aswell as on Russia-Ukraine war, but how far is the continent benefiting from its neutrality or better still, how much can it benefits in the long run, with a multi polar world fast approaching?

He called on the leadership of the continent, especially the incoming president of Nigeria, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to analyze the global situation better and steer the sheep of Nigeria and the continent to a more development and progressive path.