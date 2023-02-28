_Says 2023 election may not be perfect, but it is an improvement on the past

A peacebuilding organization, Foundation for Peace Professionals also known as PeacePro has cautioned former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other opposition parties attempting to scandalize the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the 2023 presidential election.

PeacePro stated that, heating up the polity in an injurious manner, undue scandalization of INEC and outright misinformation, geared towards gaining political advantage is a great disservice to this nation.

In a statement by the Executive Director of PeacePro, Amb Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group explained that, former president Olusegun Obasanjo is a statesman, who should be above political partisanship, but we find the statement credited to the former president shocking, owing to the partisan and dangerous nature of the statement.

Hamzat, who is a former Nigerian Ambassador to the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) maintained that, being a former president who has led the country in the past, Obasanjo should not be amplifying rhetorics and undue partisanship threat, under the guise of national concern.

“President Obasanjo should know better, being the president who was in charge during an election many considers the worst in Nigeria’s recent history.”

“The former president should not be amplifying dangerous rhetorics, capable of setting the country against itself” Hamzat said.

According to him, while the ongoing 2023 election is not perfect, the process is still an improvement on the past and there’s no part of the law that has been bridged by INEC to warrant such unnecessary scandalization.

Politicians should not seek to set the country ablaze due to personal consideration Hamzat said, adding that the recent insurrection in United States after America’s 2020 presidential election should serve as a lesson to all.

Amb Hamzat also prevail on opposition political parties to express their concerns and observation in a peaceful and legal manner.

He maintained that, irrespective of what any political party consider as infraction, the law can adequately address it if presented before it, adding that, resorting to threat and disruptive actions will not be in the interest of the nation.

He therefore, urges all parties to uphold the peace, as they had committed themselves to, in the peace accord signed by all political parties.

13 total views, 13 views today