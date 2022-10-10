History was over the weekend made in Amansea in Awka North local government area of Anambra State, as the community successfully crowned and installed Peter Chukwuma Anigbogu as the new traditional ruler of the town.

The colourful event which took place at Amansea Community Primary School field, saw the oldest man in the community, 115-year old Michael Nnambu Onyekwere, crown the new king in the presence of other kingmakers, hundreds of townspeople, traditional rulers and community leaders.

The coronation was greeted with a 21-gun salute and a hilarious uproar by people of the community, who were obviously overjoyed at the emergence of the monarch.

Masquerades, dance groups, age grades all performed to add colour to the event, as the king received homages from subjects, friends and well-wishers.

Speaking at the event, Governor Chukwuma Soludo who was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ibezim, expressed delight that the community was able to crown the new Igwe, saying his government is desirous of having peace at the various communities.

Congratulating Igwe Anigbogu who was crowned Chimereze 1 of Amansea, Soludo urged him to unite his people as a father.

Soludo, who described Igwe Anigbogu as a popular choice, announced that the state government has already issued him certificate of recognition.

He further called on the subjects to lend their unalloyed support for the development of the town.

The Chairman on the occasion, Chika Emmanuel Enukora described the New monarch as God’s gift, and a prayer answered, praying for God’s wisdom, guidance, understanding and fresh anointing on him to steer the affairs of the community.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President General of Amansea Development Union, Chris Ughanze, congratulated the monarch on behalf of the town, and wished him a heroic reign on the throne.

“It is our hope that Igwe Anigbogu will contribute in making Amansea better and greater than what it is today.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” he added.

He further pledged that the entire community would work with the new Igwe to make Amansea a peaceful and united home.

In their separate remarks, the senator representing Anambra Central at the national assembly, Chief (Mrs) Uche Ekwunife and the Anambra Central senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Victor Umeh, who also graced the occasion, prayed for peace and unity in the community, and urged the townspeople to support their traditional ruler, so that he would succeed on the throne.

They said; “May his reign be peaceful to the Amansea community.

“Let him do justice to all and sundry – both the high and the low.

“May his reign be like the reign of King Solomon where prosperity will prevail in the land.”

In his inaugural remarks, the newly-crowned king, Igwe Anigbogu expressed appreciation to the people of Amansea for choosing him to lead them.

According to him, Amansea community has chosen the path of progress and he will give his all to ensure that the community continues on a trajectory of peace and progress.

“I feel overjoyed at this great honour done to me by my people and I will not take it for granted.

“This is an ancient kingdom and I will work hand with the support of Amansea people to bring back the community’s lost glory,” he assured.

Igwe Anigbogu called on all dissenting voices in the community to join hands with him to move the community forward, noting that Amansea belongs to everyone.

“I want to urge everyone Amansea person that now is the time to unite and give our community a facelift.

“Anyone who believes Amansea can be better should lend a hand. Our individual differences should not matter at this point.

“What we must focus on is the collective interest and wellbeing of Amansea people and that is why I extend an olive branch to all my brothers who are yet to join us. Lets make Amansea great again,” he appealed.