Peace Finally In Anambra NYCN As Obi Emeka Emerges Council Chairman

It appears the crises rocking the National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN Anambra State Council has finally been brought to an end, following the emergence of a new leadership for the council in the early hours of Tuesday.

TNC correspondent in Anambra had reported serious crises in the council, as the council elections were canceled and postponed severally over issues of interests.

However, at a unity congress this morning, Comrade Obi Emeka Chukwudi was elected to steer the affairs of the council for the next four year at a congress in Awka, where 92 delegates drawn from youth groups across the state voted.

In other key positions, Comrade IKC Onuora emerged State Deputy chairman of the Council while Ken Maduako is the Secretary General.

A total of 19 elective positions were contested at the congress which was peacefully conducted and winners equally emerged.

Speaking after the swearing in of the new Anambra State NYCN Chairman, the NYCN National President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo said Anambra youths have been exemplary in their conduct, a distant pose from the negative perception people have of them outside the state.

He expressed appreciation to the State Government for their interest in ensuring that the congress holds in a transparent manner.

“The state government assured me that the new executive that emerged today will get their total support and it is my hope that the election will mark a new dawn in the Anambra youths affairs.

Sukubo urged the new executive to be courageous in the discharge of its lawful duties and to always follow due process in line with the NYCN constitution.

Addressing the new Anambra NYCN chairman, Sukubo said; “Your emergence was an act of God. Nobody brought you, not even me.

“The drama that played out in the build-up to your emergence shows that God has designed this to happen and you owe a great deal of gratitude to God, the state governor, the NYCN stakeholders and the youths of Anambra State.

“See your excos as part and parcel of you and endeavor to run an inclusive government.

“There may be challenges in the task ahead but with determination and determination, you will succeed.”

Earlier, the Returning Officer for the election, Comrade Temple Chinedu explained that the series of postponements that preceded the congress were to ensure that the congress that will produce the NYCN leadership in the state is done in compliance with the constitution of the council.

In his remarks, the NYCN Deputy President, Ambassador Innocent Nduanya noted that the unity congress puts to rest, every crises in the affairs of NYCN in the state.

Nduanya described the congress as very transparent and peaceful, attributing it to the support of critical stakeholders and the government.

“With this emergence, Anambra youths are now poised to tap into the youth-friendly policies of the Chukwuma Soludo administration and also contribute towards the development of the state,” he enthused.

Responding, the newly-elected NYCN State Chairman, Obi-Emeka expressed appreciation to all who played one roe or the other towards the smooth conduct of the congress, promising to give his best in the service of the youths and Anambra state.

The Anambra NYCN boss while extending a hand of fellowship to all who contested alongside him, said his victory is that of Anambra youths, urging them for support from all to enable the council grow.

“I had decided within me that I will do everything possible to ensure that the council is United and this process is concluded this time around even if it means relinquishing my stand for this.

“I am grateful to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who through the critical youth stakeholder the Deputy GovernorDr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, worked tirelessly day and night to see to the success of this election after series of postponements. Same also goes to other youths stakeholders in the state.

“I wish to assure the Governor of the unalloyed support of the council towards achieving the set goals for the youths of Anambra State as outlined by the government.

“I am forever indebted to the national body led by Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, and others who sacrificed their time, resources and nights, just to put to bed, the process of electioneering in making sure that the 2022 Unity Congress of National Youth Council of Nigeria Anambra State becomes a reality.

“I promise to ensure an inclusive administration as this is the only way we can truly build the council and as well the youths if Anambra state.

“This is not a victory, as I deeply share in the pain of all who have duly contested for the various positions available within the youth structure.

“I have to State that the table is wide and we can all sit on it.

“This administration will reach out to everyone as you all are stakeholders in this administration.

“We will as a matter of urgency liaise with the appropriate bodies to help resolve the issue surrounding the youth house and also constitute a committee that will be charged with actualizing the project of having a permanent youth house through the help of the appropriate ministries.

“We will ensure the youth house remain accessible and open for everyone and anyone at all time.

“We will make sure that the various youth organizations are dully carried along and must form a very important part of what we intend to achieve within this four years of our tenure.

“Our administration will run a transparent government and shall account for every penny that comes into and through my office and will at intervals, provide updates and present quarterly reports on our stewardship every year, to bring us up to speed on what and how we’ve managed the resources of the Council.

“This will be replicated at the local government levels for transparency and accountability,” Obi-Emeka assured.