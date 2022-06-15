‘Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you.’ 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (NIV).

Understanding will never amount to God’s peace. That’s why He has instructed us to trust in Him, not in our understanding (Proverbs 3:5-6). People have an insatiable appetite for trying to figure things out and solve their problems in order to gain a sense of mastery and control over their lives.

But the world presents us with one problem after another. As soon as we master one, another pops up to challenge us. The relief we had anticipated is short-lived. Soon our mind is gearing up again searching for mastery, instead of seeking God who is our Master.

The wisest of all men, Solomon, could never think his way through to peace. His vast understanding resulted in feelings of futility rather than in fulfillment. Finally, he lost his way and succumbed to the wishes of his wives by worshiping idols.

Only as we place our trust in God alone will we find peace (Romans 5:1). The Greek word for peace is ‘eirene’. It can also mean to join. We have entered into the joining or union of our lives with God’s peace and enjoy lasting fellowship with Him. In union with God we experience abundant peace and well-being.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, your peace is more than calmness and tranquility. This is a peace that comes from knowing I am joined to you and have been reconciled with you. Thank you Jesus for your work at the cross, paying the price for my sins and bringing me into a peaceful relationship with God.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

God’s peace is not an elusive goal, hidden for us to try and find. As His children redeemed by Christ’s death, we are always enveloped in His peace, just as His tangible presence is always with us.

Only as we look to God and surrender to Him will we be aware of His peace in every circumstance and every possib‏le way.

Be Greatly Blessed!