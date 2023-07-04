Path The News Chronicle » News » PDP Writres Sen. President Godswill Akpabio Ahead of Today’s Resumption

PDP Writres Sen. President Godswill Akpabio Ahead of Today’s Resumption

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
PDP Writres Sen. President
Ahead of today’s resumption of the Senate, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has resolved to transmit a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to stay action on filling the position of the Senate minority leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

This was part of the decision taken by the National Working Committee of the party on Monday at a meeting held at the Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The meeting which was attended by seven NWC members and 25 out of 36 Senators elected on the platform of the PDP adopted the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for the position of Senate Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

Tambuwal was elected in 2023 into the red chamber to represent Sokoto South Senatorial District following the completion of his second tenure as governor.

The NWC, however, resolved to delay the announcement of Tambuwal’s nomination until the majority of its Senators and NWC members return to Abuja from the Sallah break.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

However, opposition to Tambuwal’s aspiration has heightened with loyalists to ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike kicking against the PDP’s choice of the former House of Representatives speaker.

On July 2, it was reported that Wike and other members of his G-5 group were supporting the lawmaker representing Cross River North, Senator Agom Jarigbe for the senate minority position.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0

FG To Begin Collection Of VAT From Market Traders

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0
Highest Jamb Score

Providence Smiles on Anambra Student Accused of Faking Highest Jamb Score After Public Outcry

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
Threads Meta

Meta to Launch ‘Threads’ to Rival Twitter

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Lawyers Warn Mbah

Lawyers Warn Mbah Against Punishing Civil Servants For Not Going To Work On Mondays

Adams Peter July 4, 2023 0
EU Report MURIC

EU Report Is An Imperialist Agenda – MURIC 

Adams Peter July 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0
Taliban Afghan women

Taliban orders all hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan to be shut

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Supply chain management

Top 10 Most Sought-After Careers in AI in Nigeria

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

Mark Zuckerberg Launches Twitter Alternative, Threads

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0
Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0