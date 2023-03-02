Having seen the impact made by the supporters of Peter Obi in February 25th presidential election held in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party has started wooing the Obidients ahead of the Gubernatorial election.

Some Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aides, particularly Ossai Ovie Success, who was formerly mocking the Obidients, has started appealing to them to vote the candidate of the PDP in the governorship election slated for next week Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai said Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP is the best person for the State’s most coveted position.

He wrote:

My Dear Deltans . Obidents and Non Obidents

March 11 is governorship election and the only choice before us is Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP.

Both the Obidents and Non Obidents .

Our votes should be for a better Delta State where there will be Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms and Enhanced peace and security.

The PDP Governorship Candidate is a man of pedigree who has the enviable virtues of honesty and integrity, discipline, self restraint and moderation.

He has the capacity to make Delta State excel and also do more for the future generation through his MORE agenda.

Let’s Come together and support the Delta of our dream.

