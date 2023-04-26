The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has ratified the suspension of its Chairman, Pastor Philip Aivoji and his deputy, Mr Tai Benedict, pending the outcome of the instituted court cases.

Aivoji and Benedict were suspended respectively by their ward executives on April 14, over an alleged gross violation of the party’s Constitution.

Speaking on the development, the party’s Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, disclosed that the State Working Committee reached the resolution after appraising the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Amode further added that the committee consequently confirmed Lagos PDP Vice-Chairman (West Senatorial District), Chief Sunday Olaifa, as acting chairman, pending the outcome of pending court cases.

The New Chronicle could recall that the PDP Chairman among other party leaders were alleged to have abandoned the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, on the eve of the March 18 gubernatorial election to support either the Labour Party (LP) or the ruling APC.