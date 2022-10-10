The Peoples Democratic Party flagged-off its presidential campaign on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar reaffirming the commitment to rescue Nigeria from the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

The event which was attended by many leaders of the PDP including state governors, National Assembly members and National Working Committee members, among other party stalwarts, was greeted with commitments from PDP stakeholders to ensure that the party is victorious in next year’s presidential election.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer, Atiku, during his remarks recalled that during the time the party held sway, the country was better positioned in all areas of national life than what currently obtains under the APC administration.

“The APC has failed this country in all areas including security, economy, education among others.

“During the time when the PDP was in power, Nigerians knew relative stability in our economy and the issue of insecurity was not terrible like we have it today.

“That is why we are campaigning to rescue this country from the bad leadership that the APC has taken us to. We must rescue Nigeria because it is obvious that we cannot afford another opportunity for the APC to take us further in the tracks that they have set.

“We must return the PDP during the elections because the PDP is the only political party with a proven track record and capability to reverse the ugly trend that the APC has set.

“The most important job before the next president of this country will be to unify the country and none of the other candidates in this election can make a claim of doing that better than me and the principles of inclusion that the PDP stands for,” Atiku said.

The national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, during his remarks at the event said that the party has commenced its presidential campaigns by the inaugural rally.

“The train of the PDP has moved and while the train has left the station, we will be ready to stop the train to take in new people who, for one reason or another, are not here with us today.

“The PDP is a whole big family and we shall be entering this campaign as one entity”, he added.