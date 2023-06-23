PDP presents Tinubu’s academic records, Guinea passport, others at tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar on Friday tendered what they called academic records and personal particulars of President Bola Tinubu before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Atiku and the PDP, who are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the last presidential election, tendered the documents through one of their subpoenaed witnesses, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, who claimed to be a lawyer and human rights activist.

Enahoro-Ebah was led by petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) to adopt his written deposition, filed on June 20 and in where he referred to the documents.

The witness said he got the documents with the assistance of his lawyer in the United States.

The documents tendered included: Tinubu’s Form EC9 (affidavit in support of personal particulars); what they described as a certificate from the Chicago State University; NYSC discharge certificate (which the witness said contained the name: Adekunle); a party membership card, and a certificate of service from Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc.

Also tendered were what the witness described as the academic records of Tinubu from the Chicago State University; what he referred to as the actual certificate issued by the university; application for admission allegedly made by Tinubu in 1977; a transcript for admission from the South West College, in which the witness claimed Tinubu was referred to in the female gender.

The petitioners also tendered, through Enahoro-Ebah, a document they refered to as a notorized judgment of a United States District Court and a print out if a Guinean passport, which the witness claimed belonged to Tinubu.

Meanwhile, The respondents – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and the APC – objected to the admissibility of the documents in evidence and promised to adduce their reasons at the point of filing their final written addresses.

The court however admitted the documents and marked them accordingly.

