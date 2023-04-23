The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family has commiserated with the former Governor of Imo State and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, on the death of his mother and Matriarch of the Ihedioha Family, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, the PDP said “Dame Nsonma Ihedioha was a graceful, peaceful, friendly, cheerful and exceptionally kind lady; a very affectionate mother, devout Christian and inspiring personality who deeply cared for the wellbeing and happiness of others and lived as an epitome of humility, hard work, faith, love for God and service to humanity.

“As a Party, we draw solace from the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life of God’s abundant grace in good health and left resounding legacies including bequeathing to our great Party, the PDP and our dear Nation Nigeria a statesman in Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“The PDP believes that Rt, Hon. Ihedioha’s commitment to duty towards the stability and growth of our Party, the development of Imo State and the Nation at large stems from the virtues imparted in him by his mother.

“The PDP family stands with Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, the Ihedioha family and the people of Imo State at this moment and prays to the Almighty God to comfort them and grant Mama eternal rest in His Bosom.”