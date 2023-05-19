PDP Celebrate Gusau on His 80th Birthday 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, celebrated elder statesman, former Minister of Defence, former National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (rtd) as he marked his 80th birthday.

The PDP said Gen. Gusau is a remarkably patriotic leader, courageous Military Officer and committed democrat, who played key roles, alongside other leaders in restoring democratic governance in 1999 and remains steadfast towards the unity, stability and development of our nation.

“Through his career in the Military, National Security and Public Service, including as the Commander of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Chief of Army Staff, Minister of Defence and National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Gusau distinguished himself as a patriot who puts the interest and wellbeing of the nation above every other consideration.

“Despite his towering attainments, Gen. Gusau remains a humble, accessible, very committed democrat and partyman who continues in his relentless contributions towards the deepening of democracy in Nigeria in line with the manifesto of the PDP and the visions of our founding fathers.

“The PDP family congratulates Gen. Gusau on this special day and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health, happiness and service to our dear fatherland.”

