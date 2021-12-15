Awka – The Anambra State People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Campaign Council 2021 says the governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 2021 election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has not directly or indirectly taken any court action on the Anambra guber election of November 2021.

The Council through its deputy director, Tony Ezike, was reacting on Tuesday, to news that Ozigbo has filed a matter in the Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, a suit which challenged the validity of Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s candidature.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, a media aide to the Anambra Governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, had chided Ozigbo for challenging the election via the back door, when he had accepted the results and didn’t go to the tribunal, but instead congratulated Soludo.

Opara who said the situation was a test of character for Ozigbo, accused him of still suffering from disbelief that he won only in one local government and just 40% of Soludo’s votes.

But in a response, Ezike said the fake news that Ozigbo was challenging Soludo’s candidature was being peddled by activists of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“Firstly, in a country governed by rule of law, resort to redress in court stands as the best means of dispute resolution or expressing ones grievances.

“It is not only constitutionally provided for it is also in accord with modern and civilised way of life.

“Instituting legal action when one considers that his rights have been violated is globally accepted being a non-violent means of dispute resolution as against opting for self-help.

“That said, this is to notify the general public that Mr Valentine Ozigbo, a sound gentleman and one of Nigeria’s most respected business leaders, has not filed any matter directly or indirectly on the just concluded Anambra gubernaorship election in any court or Election Tribunal,” he said.

According to Ezike, the development that is creating panic in the APGA social media community, is that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has filed a motion to join a suit in which it is an interested party.

“There are no court processes with Valentine Ozigbo’s name on them.

“It is common knowledge that the plaintiffs in the said case have also sued Mr. Valentine Ozigbo and his party, PDP, to court on several subject matters.

“Please disregard the falsehood, fake news, and mischievous tales being peddled by discredited individuals who lack the character to stick to the facts in their reportage.

“For avoidance of doubt, please note that the official channels through which Valentine Ozigbo and his Campaign Organisation communicate are well known to the general public. These are the only sources for factual information on his activities,” Ezike emphasized.