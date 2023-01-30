The Peoples Democratic Party has denied the report circulating in the media that it has suspended its Governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno.

A statement by the National Publicity, Debo Ologubagba over the weekend said “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a fake letter purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has been suspended from the Party.

“The PDP States in clear terms that Pastor Umo Eno remains the Governorship Candidate of our Party in Akwa Ibom State for the 2023 general elections; he is not suspended from the Party; the NWC has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such.

“Contrary to the claims in the fake letter, the NWC did not at any time hold any emergency meeting on any matter related to our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State. Also, the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time issue any letter to Pastor Eno on any matter whatsoever.

“Moreover, there is no issue of violation of rules around our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State either at the Ward, State or National level to warrant any meeting of the NWC or any Organ of our Party at any level on him in that regard.

“The PDP therefore in very strong terms condemns the said fake letter which is clearly the handiwork of enemies of our Party whose aim is to cause disaffection and disunity in our Party in Akwa Ibom State.

“Our Party urges Nigerians, particularly our teeming members and supporters in Akwa Ibom State to disregard the said fake letter as Pastor Umo Eno is not and was never suspended from the Party.

“The NWC has already commenced investigation into those behind the malicious letter and will take very firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law as well as the Constitution of the PDP”.