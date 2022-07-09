Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has linked the current political ordeal of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a recompense and obvious effect of karma – a force considered as affecting ones life triggered from their previous actions.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said at some point in one’s life, reaping what you sow becomes inevitable. And the idea is called karma which in effect, purports that what goes around comes around.

According to a brilliant intellectual from Rivers State, Dr Omenazu Jackson, “Law of retributive justice knows no crown rather all under the sun is under its illuminating light of justice.”

While in Hinduism and Buddhism, karma is the sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences.

While the Holy Bible as captured by the Gospel of St. Mathew Chapter 7 vs 2,

“For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” (New King James Version)

Simply put, according to the cycle of cause and effect, Karma is a word meaning the result of a person’s actions as well as the actions themselves. It is a term about the cycle of cause and effect. According to the theory of Karma, what happens to a person, happens because they caused it with their actions.

According to Grant M. Bright, “You reap what you sow: Life is like a boomerang. Our thoughts, deeds and words return to us sooner or later, with astounding accuracy.”

“Everything you do, everything you say, every choice you make, sooner or later comes back around.”

According to Proverbs 22:8, Sow Injustice…Reap Calamity “Whoever sows injustice reaps calamity, and the rod they wield in fury will be broken”

Nothing we do is hidden from the Lord. When we choose to act in an unjust manner towards others, we will reap calamity or pain from it eventually. Many of us don’t recognize that sometimes we are suffering indirectly for things we’ve done wrong. The Lord is patient and wants each of His children to come to the place of dealing with injustice in our hearts and actions.

Relating Karma to Wike’s ordeal, Eze said in 2013, 35 Governors went into an election to elect the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). Nineteen (19) Governors voted for Amaechi, 16 voted for Jang. Jonathan recognized Jang. Wike celebrated this evil act.

The same Governor Wike in the same year inspired 5 pro-Wike legislators in the Rivers State of Assembly to attempt to take a House of 32 Members with a view to impeaching Gov. Amaechi. Five (5) became greater than 27. Wike was happy and celebrated the evil and now Karma is angry and has decided to visit Wike in like manner.

A year after some PDP Governors including Kwankwaso, Nyako, Saraki, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and others came to Port Harcourt to sympathiser with Amaechi over his ordeals in the hands of Jonathan and Wike, Wike influenced his boys to stone hell out of these highly placed Governors.

By 2022 in a Church of God in Port Harcourt, while the presiding Bishop eulogized Wike and commended him for being one of the PDP Presidential candidates, Wike thundered and corrected the Bishop, ‘No! No!! My Lord Bishop, you got wrong, I am not one of the PDP Presidential Candidates but I am the PDP Presidential Candidate even before the PDP Presidential Convention where he was aptly humbled took place. Sadly he used the occasion offered to him in the Church to abuse and curse the whole tribe of Ijaw Nation and he thinks that there will not be consquences for all these actions

Consequences of the Sins of Gov. Nyesom Wike

In 2022, 17 PDP leaders were asked to choose a Vice for Atiku, with the influence of Rivers money, 14 voted for Wike, 3 voted for Okowa yet Atiku picked Okowa and Wike is angry. Wike is not happy and threatened to pull down the PDP.

Karma truly is restless. Karma knows everyone’s address and will locate you, if not now, someday, somewhere and somehow”.

“What is happening to Wike at the moment is just an iceberg of the political woes that awaits him and those who collaborated with him to put Rivers State APC in her present state”

Reacting to the showy display of the Governor of Benue State on the matter, Chief Eze said Governor Ortom is only trying to pacify Wike over his failure to deliver on his part of the various bargains with the River Governor, particularly as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Zoning Committee which threw the contest open after POS Africa had dispensed billions over this project

In a viral report in circulation, Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom said that he was withholding his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, saying that he is currently fasting and praying for God’s direction. Don’t use God in vain things, Eze counsels him.

According to Ortom, “I was amongst the 17-member committee that was set up by the candidate himself and the party and some of us said that for the vice presidency of the party, we needed Wike to be the vice president so that he can bridge the gap.”

“All of us have our weak spots. Wike can be ‘something something’, but when it comes to mobilisation, impact, value addition and reaching out, and making sure that the party works, Wike is an instrument.”

In another report titled, “Road to 2023: PDP, Atiku must address injustice against Wike to win election – Jang

The report highlighted that the former Plateau State governor and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sen Jonah David Jang, has urged the party’s presidential candidate, Alh Atiku Abubakar, Board of Trustees and National Working Committee to address the injustice meted against Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Jang expressed dismay over the process that led to the selection of the party’s presidential running mate after setting a committee where the majority opted for Wike but the recommendation was jettison.

Governor Wike’s twin brother in noise making, former Ekiti State governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose in his own outbursts titled, “Why Wike will not support Atiku – Fayose, he highlighted thus, “If the party is now a one-man show, we will show them that we can resist it. We are with Wike 100 per cent.”

“When they need Wike’s money and Wike’s support, they will say, ‘Wike is good enough’. Wike has been injured, but we will remain with him. Whatever he does is what we would do; wherever he asks us to go is where we will go.”

“Wike cannot come out to say he is supporting Atiku. I dare him to say so; because he knows that whatever he says will haunt him forever. If Wike supports Atiku, we will abandon him.”

Eze said not minding that he was a foundation member of both PDP and APC, but as an APC member at the moment, he would like PDP to remain strong to continue with providing a strong opposition to the ruling political party so that Nigeria’s democracy can be improved upon.

“Having said this, let me address some of the issues raised by some of these PDP Leaders. One may not blame Governor Ortom so much as he has no alternative than to support Wike even after stating that, “…All of us have our weak spots. Wike can be ‘something something…” How can somebody described as Something Something be a Vice President to anybody that wants to survive and succeed. He is aware that if he acts otherwise Wike will ask for refunds of hundreds of millions he dashed to Benue State Government and the roads he constructed in his State even when most of the roads in Rivers State are in deplorable state.

We are all aware that hunger is seriously affecting many Nigerians so one should not blame Fayose in his own funny stand. Eze pointed to Fayose that Wike has already declared to stay with PDP and work for her success come 2023 so he should devise another strategy to ask for funds from POS Africa .

Governor Wike support for the illegality occasioned by the Jonathan’s administration to Jang during the tussle between him and Amaechi for the leadership of the Governor’s Forum may have played a great role in the utterances of the elder statesman not to consider how Wike abused Atiku Abubakar and wants Atiku to appoint him as his Vice. If Atiku had selected Wike as his Vice that would have been one of the wonders of this world.

I sincerely sympathize with those asking for Okowa to be dropped for Wike. They are great Jokers because they are totally ignorant of who Atiku I as a man who doesn’t or in the habit of weakening his voice or words no matter the level of pressure.

Eze said he is disappointed that most of the people claiming to love Wike more than every other person are not actually in love with Wike but the Treasury of Rivers State and to their dismay, Atiku Abubakar dashed their hopes in this regard and saved Rivers State from imminent liquidation and bankruptcy and every Rivers man must return thanks to Atiku for salvaging the little remaining of the state fund.