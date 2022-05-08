PDP Chief in Warri Commends Okowa for Road Work as Polytechnic Rector Gets Praises

Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Professor Emmanuel Achuenu, has been described as a renowned academician who has brought his wealth of knowledge to bear on the development of the institution.

Former head of the Department of Fine and Applied Art, Awele Adingwupu, made the description in a chat with newsmen at Ogwashi-Uku.

Adingwupu said the institution had been peaceful since the inception of Professor Achuenu in office, saying that the rector was an apostle of peace, adding that the rector had the interest of the institution, staff and students at heart.

The former head of department equally lauded the deputy rector, Dr Charles Asibelue and the registrar of the institution Mrs Florence Nweke for their numerous contributions to the development of the institution.

While calling on students of the department to be committed to their academic program, he said Fine and Applied Art Department was a complete skill acquisition department, opining that any student that successfully graduate from the department would become employer of labour and not a job seeker.

He urged students to imbibe the culture of hard work, which according to him, does not kill, but rather would make one great, adding that they should study hard to justify the effort of the management and their parents.

Adingwupu, the President of Artist Association of Nigeria, said the annual art exhibition of the body would hold at National Museum, Mongo Park House, Asaba.

In the meantime, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri Local Government Area, Julius Enamejewan, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the rehabilitation of Okoye Road in Otovwodo (Agbassa) area of Warri South Local Government Area.

Enamejewan who is a former Assistant Secretary to PDP Delta South Senatorial District, noted that the road was an important link to Ginuwa Road and Igbi Street, Warri.

He therefore reasoned that the project, if completed, would ease vehicular movements in the area.

Enamejewan, however, appealed for the inclusion of construction of flood control system to the project, as he noted that the area was flood prone.

He further appealed for the resuscitation of the solar powered street lights in Enamejewan Street, lamenting that the lights had been out of used for about a decade.

Enamejewan reasoned that if resuscitated, they would give the area a security boost.

