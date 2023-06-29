PDP Cautions APC, FG Over Anti-People Policies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to use the divine occasion to pray fervently for the triumph of justice and the Will of the Almighty Allah in the affairs of the nation.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologubagba, the Party commended Nigerians for their resilience and urged them to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to reinforce their patience, hope and trust in God despite the prevailing economic, social and security challenges confronting the nation.

“Our Party charges Nigerians not to allow the hardship and sense of uncertainty they face at the moment make them lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir; the demand for selflessness, absolute trust and submission to the Will, Authority and Command of Allah in all issues of life.

“The PDP describes as heartrending that Nigerians are currently undergoing the most harrowing economic hardship under the APC Federal Government which continues to impose life discounting policies with attendant hardship on the people without verifiable plans for relief.

“Our Party is deeply worried by the worsening economic crisis, astronomical increase in cost of essential goods and services, collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country.

“It is saddening that on an occasion like this, millions of Nigerians are observing the period in frustration as they cannot afford the basic necessities to celebrate with their loved ones. Many cannot express their affection by traveling to visit or even sharing with their family members and friends all because of hardship and insensitive policies imposed by the APC government.

“The PDP however urges Nigerians not to despair but use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further unite in love, support and care for one another at this critical time.

“The PDP congratulates Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”

