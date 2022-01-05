The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday condoled with the governorship candidate of the party in the November 6 Anambra State guber polls, Mr Valentine Ozigbo over the death of his beloved father, Chief Andrew Ozigbo.

Pa Ozigbo who was born in November 1929, died on Monday aged 92 years old.

The PDP Candidate, Valentine Ozigbo on Monday, took to his social media platform to announce the demise of the nonagenarian thus:

“Today, we lost a giant, a great leader, my hero, my mentor, the love of my mother’s life, the lion of the Ozigbo family, Chief Andrew Nwafor Ozigbo, my dear father.

“My father was everything to us.

“He was married to my mother for 66 years.

“He set an example on how to lead in the family and the community that is difficult to surpass.

“Our hearts are heavy. It is difficult to find the words to express our pain at my father’s passing. This is a significant blow to our family.

“Adieu, Papa.”

In a condolence message contained in a press release signed by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Anambra State, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, the party noted that the news of the exit of Pa Ozigbo, the father of the PDP governorship candidate was shocking.

It prayed that God will grant the entire Ozigbo family the fortitude to bear the loss even as he urged them to be encouraged because of the fact that the departed sage lived an impactful life.

“Every mortal must one day answer the call to the great beyond, we are consoled that Chief Andrew Nwafor Ozigbo, a great leader was a mentor to many successful persons in and outside the state.

“The journey of life is not about how long but how impactful and the departed hero will live long in the memory of those he positively impacted,” Nwangwu noted.