PDP begs Chinese Govt to help ‘develop’ Nigerian youths

105 views | Francis Azuka | June 12, 2021
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has appealed to the Chinese government to help in the “development of Nigeria youths”.
Prince Secondus who made the appeal while welcoming the new Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. CUI Jianchun to the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarters on Friday said that China has done well in the engagement of their youths and Nigeria has a lot to learn from them.
He said that PDP places much premium on the Nigeria youths ‘because the future of the country rests squarely in their hands and expressed regret that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, government through their policies and actions has continued to undermine this very critical sector of our society’.
Secondus also told his guest that although China operates different model of democracy, Nigeria particularly party administration has a lot to learn in the management of political parties.
The PDP boss said that China’s breakthrough in virtually all areas of human development especially in modern technology should be a huge lesson for Nigeria that has the population potential but has not been able to harness them.
Secondus noted that in the 16 years of PDP in federal power it ‘did much with the Chinese government especially in rail transportation, Aviation and other infrastructural developments’.
He said that PDP is returning to power at the center in 2023 and ‘hope to collaborate with China to tap the huge potentials in our country that APC mis rule is inhibiting’.
“We are returning to power in 2023 and hope to do business with you as we did when we were there. Nigeria wants to be where China is in area of technology because we have vibrant and intelligent youths who can take this country even to moon”.
Earlier the Chinese Ambassador Jianchun had traced the good relationship between his country and Nigeria and how it’s their desire to deepen it.
The envoy said that the ruling Communist party in China desires to have a good working relationship with political parties in Nigeria.
He invited PDP to participate in the largest virtual political gathering of political parties and groups in China scheduled July 6, 2021.
.
Remember me