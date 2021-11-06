The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has cast his vote.
The APC candidate arrived at the voting centre at 11:18 am in the company of his supporters and party leaders.
Speaking to reporters after voting, Uba expressed confidence in winning the election, adding the people of Anambra are fed with the Wille Obiano government.
According to Uba, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lost the support of the people, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not exist in the state.
He said: “Everything is going well. APGA is finished and is done, PDP is nowhere.” Senator noted that voters are enthusiastic and are ready to vote APGA out.”
Leave a Reply