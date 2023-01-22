“When you cross the Jordan into Canaan, select some towns to be your cities of refuge, to which a person who has killed someone accidentally may flee … so that anyone accused of murder may not die before they stand trial.” – Numbers 35:10-12 NIV

God made it clear. He expected people to be accountable for their words and actions. But He also recognized the importance of motive. Particular judgment was pronounced for those who acted intentionally and with “malice aforethought” (v. 20). But special grace was permitted for those who acted “accidentally.” Rather than rush into action, they were encouraged to pause.

Those whose mistakes were accidental were allowed to escape immediate judgment by fleeing to a city of refuge where they could be safe until their case had been judged impartially. The impulsive thing might have been to rush to judgment, but God established rules stressing the importance of waiting, pausing before acting, and listening carefully to the evidence.

The Bible warns us against being impulsive and acting rashly. We are encouraged to be patient (Proverbs 19:11). We are taught to “be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry” (James 1:19 NLT). We are not to assume we know the right thing to do, but we are to “wait for the LORD” (Psalm 27:14). We are to seek God’s help to be calm and under control.

These are important principles to employ in our everyday lives. Avoid being impulsive and rash. Before acting, pause to commit every situation to God and be sensitive to His leading. Pray about a matter. Seek direction from the principles found in His Word.

*Reflection Question:*

When have you been tempted to act impulsively recently?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit this situation to You: ___. Give me discernment. Show me the right thing to do. Keep me from acting impulsively. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Numbers 35