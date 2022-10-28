Paul Scholes called Manchester United winger Antony a “clown” after his antics in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

After receiving the ball just before halftime of United’s penultimate Europa League Group E match, the Brazil international became the topic of social media.

When Diogo Dalot attempted to advance, Antony performed his signature skill move, circling the ball with his left foot.

However, he overhit the pass, which resulted in a Sheriff goal kick as it went straight out of play. In Old Trafford, Antony had dazzled everyone, but he fell short when it counted.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, could be seen furious from the sidelines. Marcus Rashford took over for the 22-year-old at halftime.

In his post-game press conference, he later suggested that resting Antony in advance of Sunday’s game against West Ham was always the plan.

Scholes, a former midfielder for the Red Devils, was frank in his interview on BT Sport. He referred to Antony as a “clown,” reflecting pundit Robbie Savage’s assessment of the situation.

He queried: “I’m not even sure it’s skill, is it? Could we [talking to former teammate Owen Hargreaves] do that? Is it his trademark? I think he needs a better one. He needs to find a more entertaining way.”

“I don’t think this country likes to see that. Does any country, even Brazil? Brazil don’t want to see that, do they? Ajax, in Holland, do they want to see that?”

“I like to see skill, but I just don’t think that is skill or entertainment. That is just being a clown, isn’t it?”

Dalot’s first goal of the year gave United the lead right before halftime on a header.

After some clever work from full-back Luke Shaw, Rashford extended the advantage for the home team just after the hour mark with a header of his own.

Nine minutes from the end, Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been left off the matchday roster against Chelsea, scored his third goal of the year after being promoted to the first squad.

Ten Hag acknowledged that on the job, he doesn’t mind Antony’s showboating so long as it accomplishes something.

“I don’t have a problem with tricks as long as it’s functional,” he admitted per BBC Sport.

“I demand more from him – more runs behind, more often in the box and more playing in the pocket.”

“When there is a trick like that, it’s nice as long as it’s functional. If you’re not losing the ball, then it’s OK – but if it’s a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him.”

Who is Paul Scholes?

Paul Scholes, a former footballer, coach, and co-owner of Salford City, was born on November 16, 1974, in England.

He played at Manchester United for the entirety of his professional playing career, making over 700 appearances and tallying over 150 goals between 1993 and 2013.

He is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation as well as one of the greatest Manchester United players of all time.