PAU Marks The Start Of MTN’s Second Media Fellowship

MTN’s Second Media Fellowship in Nigeria has started. The second edition of the MTN Media Innovation Program (MTN-MIP-2) starts with 20 professionals in collaboration with Pan-Atlantic University (PAU).

The program is a component of the telecom company’s effort to offer learning opportunities for industry best practices.

Twenty eventually made it through from all genres of the almost 3,000 media professionals who applied, according to MTN.

Participants in the six-week program would receive in-depth instruction on how to use technology to produce effective media content over the course of six months.

MIP aims to promote sustainability and drive excellence within the sector by embracing innovation and providing practitioners with cutting-edge tools and methodologies. Tobechukwu Okigbo, the chief corporate officer of MTN, stated that the fellowship was established in 2021 when the business planned its 20th anniversary.

The original idea was to throw a party and invite celebrities to commemorate the occasion.

When the concept was presented to the corporation by a media expert and its communications team, the company decided to go in a different way.

The initiative will be sponsored by MTN for the next three years. Additionally, the fellows would travel and take part in cross-country learning with South African media professionals.

The first cohort began and completed its studies in 2022. The current batch will graduate this year in November.

Ikechukwu Obiaya, dean of PAU’s School of Media and Communication, explained that the program was made necessary by the technological revolution that has made anyone with a mobile device a citizen journalist or information distributor.

The objective, he noted, is to aid practitioners in better comprehending the nature of the sector and effectively disseminating knowledge that helps society as a whole.

