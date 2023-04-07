“The Passover of the Jews was near, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem.”—John 2:13 NASB.

To Jesus, Passover was not just another day, and celebrating Passover was nonnegotiable. During His earthly ministry, He went to Jerusalem for the last time specifically to celebrate Passover. It was no accident that He was arrested, tried, and crucified then, for Passover was His appointed time.

The Bible tells us that six days before Passover, Jesus came to Bethany to visit His friends, Mary, Martha, and Lazarus (John 12:1–11). And it was in Jerusalem that Jesus and His disciples gathered to celebrate Passover (the Last Supper).

Why was this so important? Jesus knew God’s commandments. Passover was “a feast to the LORD,” to be celebrated throughout all generations. It was “a permanent ordinance” (Exodus 12:11, 14), one of “the LORD’s appointed times” (Leviticus 23:2). Jesus knew that by dying on the cross, He was fulfilling Passover as “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).

The Bible tells us that Passover still is God’s appointed time. God still promises special blessings for those who keep His Passover.

Ask God to reveal to you the importance of Passover in a fresh way.

Remember, Jesus became the Passover Lamb for you. Because of His death, your sins are forgiven. He rose again that you might have eternal life. He is your sacrificial Lamb, taking away your sins, and giving you victory and freedom.

*Reflection Question:*

How do you plan to celebrate Passover this week?

*Prayer*

Father, help me remember Your appointed time and keep Your calendar. Thank You that Jesus is My Passover Lamb who died for me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 2