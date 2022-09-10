“For the kingdom of heaven is like a landowner who went out early in the morning to hire laborers for his vineyard. When he had agreed with the laborers for a denarius for the day, he sent them into his vineyard.” – Matthew 20:1-2 NASB

Jesus told a parable that must have surprised many people. He described a landowner who paid the laborers who started last the same as those who started first. The laborers who worked all day did not understand. They had worked longer and harder, and probably produced more results. But the landowner responded, “Is it not lawful for me to do what I wish with what is my own? Or is your eye envious because I am generous?” Jesus concluded, “So the last shall be first, and the first last” (v. 16).

Jesus was trying to teach us many things, and He wants us to understand that the Kingdom of Heaven is different from the kingdoms of this world. He wants us to focus on His vineyard and His calling on our lives. And He wanted us to have a passion for the Lost.

He has sent us “into His vineyard.” He wants us concerned not about recognition but with Souls that need to be saved and meeting the needs of hurting people. And, regardless of how long we have worked or what we have done, we need to focus on our Father’s business.

Today, make sure that you renew your commitment to serve God. Follow His call on your life. In what “vineyard” has he placed you? What needs are around you? What does He want you doing for His Kingdom? How can you contribute to ministry? God knows your heart; He will reward you for your work. Make sure that you are faithful and focused on the right priorities.

*Prayer:*

Father, open my eyes to the needs around me. Use me to impact lives for Your Kingdom. I dedicate my time, talent, and treasure to You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.