“He found in the temple those who sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the money changers doing business … He drove them all out … and overturned the tables … ‘Do not make My Father’s house a house of merchandise!’” – *John 2:14-17*

Jesus was passionate about the things of God. He demonstrated the depth of this commitment when, as a boy, He was in the temple talking with teachers. When Joseph and Mary asked Him why He spent this time in the temple without telling them, He answered, “Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?” ( *Luke 2:46-49).*

The disciples realized how much Jesus cared for the things of God when He was in Jerusalem for the Passover. He saw people who were in the temple but were concerned only with profit and personal gain. This was intolerable to Jesus.

He poured out their money and overturned their tables. Seeing His passion, His disciples remembered the declaration quoted from Psalm 69:9, “Zeal for Your house has eaten Me up” (v. 17). Jesus was consumed with fervor for God’s House!

The Bible reminds us that God promises blessings for those who have this kind of passion for Him, for people who do not seek their own gain or glory but are consumed by His Word, people who spend time with Him and give themselves to His Kingdom.

Fill your heart with a burning desire to serve God. Spend time with Him. Seek Him. Listen to His voice. Fill your heart and mind with His Word. Seek first His Kingdom. Seek to become consumed with a zeal for the things of God. Watch as He blesses you with spiritual riches.

*Reflection Question:*

Are you passionate about the things of God? Do you need to change?

*Prayer*

Father, may I be consumed with zeal for Your Word. Fill me with Your Spirit. Use me to impact this world with the Gospel. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 2