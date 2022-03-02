Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Partnership With Russia And Pakistan: Nigeria Plans To Construct Its First Nuclear Power Plant

The federal government of Nigeria is concluding plans to build a nuclear power plant that will help the country’s electricity problem.

It was said that deals have already been signed with Russia and Pakistan to train Nigerians on how to manage these plants.

The federal government stated that the bids for the building of a 400MV nuclear power plant is now open. According to Naiarmetics, this was revealed by Dr.Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

Idris expressed that if the bids are successful and construction is completed, it will become the largest power plant in the country. However Dr.Idris also expressed dismay that many Nigerians believe the country can’t manage a nuclear power plant.

In his words:

‘’Mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that any country can establish a nuclear power plant.’’ Nigeria’s energy mix since 1977, and that the 4,000 MV facility will increase Nigeria’s current generating capacity to 13,000MW.

He furthered stated that agreements had been reached with Russia, Pakistan, France, and South Korea to increase the capacity of its personnel in manning nuclear installations.

 

Jennifer Eziuloh

