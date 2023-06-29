PalmPay Now Has 25 Million Users

The African-focused fintech platform PalmPay has 25 million users, a network of 500,000 mobile money agents, and 300,000 businesses in its payments ecosystem as the push for greater financial inclusion continues.

The business’s strong strategy focused on providing secure, user-friendly, and inclusive financial services, the company claimed, is evident in the growth it has experienced in just four years of market operation in Nigeria.

The company is thrilled to be a leading force behind financial inclusion and the introduction of cashless payments in the nation, according to PalmPay’s global CMO Sofia Zab. She continued by saying that its expansion confirms its strategy and demonstrates the growing demand for cutting-edge fintech solutions that cater to the particular requirements of Africa’s underserved people.

She continued by saying that the company’s user-friendly application makes digital transactions simple, quick, and comfortable, which is what is causing consumers to switch from using cash to using digital payments. She said that the business now handles more than $5 billion in monthly transactions.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

The business this week introduced its savings program, which includes a 20% annual interest savings plan open to all consumers. The fintech also offers banking services to businesses, giving them access to a web portal, POS, and specialized apps.

Zab continued by noting that a third of the app’s users claimed to have opened their first financial account on it, demonstrating the effectiveness of the team’s efforts to promote financial inclusion.

The company’s patented payment infrastructure, which provides exceptional dependability in a market that has long struggled with unstable banking systems, has been important in the company’s success in Nigeria.

With a 10-second transaction success rate of 99.5%, the platform sets PalmPay apart in the very competitive fintech market.

“We are more than a digital wallet, we are building a comprehensive platform to offer consumers all the tools they need to thrive financially. As we move forward, we aim to become Africa’s financial super app. Our partners benefit from our robust payment infrastructure and data-driven approach, which enables us to connect their offerings directly to their target customers, fostering mutual growth within our digital ecosystem,” she said.

Share this post