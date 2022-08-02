CSW has joined calls for the release of 13 members of the Ahmadiyya community arrested over a period of several days during celebrations of the religious holiday Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan.

On 27 July, the International Human Rights Committee (IHRC), a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in particular, wrote to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau about the case of Muhammed Fiaz, a Canadian citizen and Ahmadi who was arrested when visiting his family in Syed Wala, District Nankana, Punjab. A First Information Report (FIR), which is required for the police to open up an investigation, was registered against Mr Fiaz and five other members of his family on 12 July.

IHRC reports that at least 13 Ahmadi Muslims remain imprisoned after being arrested during Eid-ul-Adha this year. Two other Canadian citizens were able to post bail prior to their arrest and have returned to Canada.

The extremist Islamist group known as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has reportedly launched an extensive social media campaign calling for the prosecution of more Ahmadis, and there are fears that others could still be arrested.

The Ahmadiyya community is the most institutionally and constitutionally oppressed religious group in Pakistan. Various laws categorise Ahmadiyyas as “non-Muslims” and place restrictions on the community, including a 1974 constitutional amendment, 1984 Ordinance XX (20), and sections 298(B) and (C) of the penal code.

CSW’s CEO Scot Bower said: “CSW adds our voice to calls for the government of Pakistan to be held to account for its continuing mistreatment of the Ahmadiyya community. It is also deeply concerning that foreign nationals such as Mr Fiaz have been targeted on account of their religion or belief, as we also saw in the mob lynching of a Sri Lankan man in December 2021. As party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the government bears responsibility for ensuring effective protections and freedoms for all. It should therefore concentrate its efforts on repealing legislation which restricts the fundamental human rights of this community, rather than arresting and imprisoning them ostensibly for the peaceful exercise of their religious beliefs. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those who remain detained.”