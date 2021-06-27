Ozigbo Emerges PDP Standard Bearer For November’s Anambra Governorship Election

238 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 27, 2021
Valentine Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, on Saturday, emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Anambra governorship election coming up on November 6, 2021.
Ozigbo, clinched the party’s ticket at the party’s primary held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.
Ozigbo polled a total of 62 to beat his nearest contender, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, who scored 58 votes.
In third place was Senator Uche Ekwunife who polled 44 votes.
Others include Chris Azubogu with 10 votes, Udeh Wilston 12 votes, Genevieve Okoji 3 votes, Walter 2 votes, Godwin Maduka 5 votes and Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe with 2 votes.
3 votes were counted invalid.
The PDP had announced that only what they tagged Super Delegates will participate in the Primary election.
Announcing the results, the head of the electoral panel, Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, revealed that Ozigbo fulfilled all necessary requirements of law and is returned elected as the Candidate of the Party for the November poll.
Of the 16 aspirants who obtained the PDP nomination and declaration of interest forms, 12 aspirants were present at the venue and participated in the voting process.
The Anambra governorship election is billed to hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
More details later.
