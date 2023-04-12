The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Justice Iyabo Subulade Yerima as the substantive Chief Judge of the state. Yerima had been in an acting capacity since 16th January 2023 when Justice Muntar Abimbola retired.

Her confirmation came on Wednesday during plenary by members of the State Assembly in Ibadan, the state capital. The plenary was presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House Abiodun Mohammed Fadeyi. The confirmation followed her recommendation by the committee on petitions and judiciary headed by Akeem Mustapha.

News men gathered that Yerima was born on the 8th day of September 1958. She hails from the Akinloye family of Oje-Itutaba Ibadan, in the present Ibadan North East Local Government. Yerima while addressing the lawmakers said she will do her best to ensure a new judiciary in the state.

She said, “A greater challenge has been vested on me, to make the Oyo State judiciary a pride of South West, and Nigeria. I will also ensure digitalization to ensure effectiveness in the Oyo Judiciary system.