The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted the “commitment and courage of the people of Oyo State for their support for our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all other Candidates of the Party in the 2023 general elections.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP commended the “tenacity of our members and supporters in Oyo State for expressing their support for Atiku Abubakar at the flag-off of the PDP Governorship Campaign in Oyo State on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in defiance of attempts to dictate their electoral preference.

“The overwhelming chanting of “Atiku! Atiku!” by the resilient crowd in rejection of a request that they follow the dictate of some individuals in the Presidential election summarily conveyed, in one voice, their unnegotiable resolve to vote Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country.

“The people of Oyo State as independent-minded and political savvy have again demonstrated their sobriquet as Pace-setter in the politics of Nigeria by establishing that power lies in the Will of the people and not the endorsement or dictate of any person or group of persons.

“Unambiguously, the expression of the people of Oyo State at the flag-off event firmly signposts and reaffirms the support of the South West Geo-Political Zone for Atiku Abubakar and all our candidates in the South West and across the country.

“The PDP counsels those seeking to dictate to Nigerians on their electoral preferences to retrace their steps especially now that it is clear that the people are not ready to be swayed by personal, group or sectional consideration in their support for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

“Nigerians across board have found in Atiku Abubakar the desired integrity, cognate experience, capacity, ability, mental alertness, presence of mind, Pan-Nigeria deportment and required Will Power to unify and lead our nation at this critical time.

“Our Party therefore charges the people of Oyo State, the South West Zone and all Nigerians to remain firm in their resolve by coming out en-masse to vote as well as take every measure available in a democracy to protect their votes in the overall quest to rescue our nation from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return her to the path of national stability, peace, economic prosperity and happiness of all, that Atiku Abubakar embodies.”