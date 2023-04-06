The Oyo State government has asked for the intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, in tackling illegal mining activities in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Migration and Homeland Security, Barrister Rasheed Segun Adegoke made the appeal on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ibadan Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u.

While appreciating the efforts and commitments of the Ibadan Zonal Command in curbing cybercrime in the state, he decried the huge loss of revenue by the state to illegal mining and called on the Commission to assist in putting an end to illegal trade and other related activities in the state.

The Ag. Zonal Commander, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u told the visitor that the Commission places premium in tackling the activities of illegal miners which is why there is a full-fledged Extractive Industry Fraud Section in the Commission.

She stated that the Ibadan Zonal Command, under her watch, will take necessary steps to rein in the illegal miners and check the laundering of the proceeds of their criminal activities in the State.