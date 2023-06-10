Oyebanji signs law to preserve Yoruba language

In line with the administration’s Governance agenda, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, signed five new laws, following their passage by the state House of Assembly.

The signing of the new laws came barely five days after the Governor signed three laws at a brief ceremony on the last day of the sixth Assembly.

The newly signed laws are:

(1), Ekiti State local Government staff loans board law, 2023

(2), Ekiti State Fire Service Law. 2023.

(3), Ekiti State Wealth and Fund Law, 2023.

(4), Ekiti State Local Government Administration Law, 2023.

(5), Yoruba language preservation and promotion law 2023.

Oyebanji restated his administration’s commitment to promoting good governance through relevant legislations and policies that have direct impact on the people.

