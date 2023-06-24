Oyebanji moves to eradicate poverty in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has doled out over nine million naira to some vulnerable citizens who sought assistance from the state government.

The beneficiaries who were at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti went home with varying amount of money and working tools for their crafts.

Presenting the cash and tools to the beneficiaries, the Senior Special Assistant, Governor’s Office, Mrs Sola Abe said the gesture from the Governor was to ensure that poverty is eradicate from the society.

Mrs Abe said that part of the gesture include payment of hospital bills, working tools and financial assistance for setting up businesses for those interested in business.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the privilege given to them by the Governor to improve their well-being.

Also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communication, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotosho said the selection of the beneficiaries had no no political considerations, but based on needs.

According to her, Governor Oyebanji put in place the program to help the less privilege.

“This is a rare opportunity that not all government does, even citizens from other states are requesting to be part of Mr Governor’s largesse, this goes on to mean that what Governor Oyebanji is doing here gets to other states.

“This is a personal decision on the part of the Governor to reach out to the less privilege. It is a promise he made within himself to see to the welfare of the ordinary citizens”.

Some of the beneficiaries including Omotayo Olawale, Azeez Imsail Owolabi, Akomolafe Bosede commended the gesture of the Governor to provide means of livelihood to the citizens.

