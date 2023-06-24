Path The News Chronicle » News » Oyebanji moves to eradicate poverty in Ekiti

Oyebanji moves to eradicate poverty in Ekiti

Merit Ugolo June 24, 2023 0
Senator Ojudu

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has doled out over nine million naira to some vulnerable citizens who sought assistance from the state government.

The beneficiaries who were at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti went home with varying amount of money and working tools for their crafts.

Presenting the cash and tools to the beneficiaries, the Senior Special Assistant, Governor’s Office, Mrs Sola Abe said the gesture from the Governor was to ensure that poverty is eradicate from the society.

Mrs Abe said that part of the gesture include payment of hospital bills, working tools and financial assistance for setting up businesses for those interested in business.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the privilege given to them by the Governor to improve their well-being.

Also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communication, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotosho said the selection of the beneficiaries had no no political considerations, but based on needs.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

According to her, Governor Oyebanji put in place the program to help the less privilege.

“This is a rare opportunity that not all government does, even citizens from other states are requesting to be part of Mr Governor’s largesse, this goes on to mean that what Governor Oyebanji is doing here gets to other states.

“This is a personal decision on the part of the Governor to reach out to the less privilege. It is a promise he made within himself to see to the welfare of the ordinary citizens”.

Some of the beneficiaries including Omotayo Olawale, Azeez Imsail Owolabi, Akomolafe Bosede commended the gesture of the Governor to provide means of livelihood to the citizens.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

My administration will inaugurate quality projects for Deltans – Oborevwori 

Francis Francis June 24, 2023 0
Court halts Bauchi NUJ

High Court halts Bauchi NUJ From Conducting Election

Kunle Dada June 23, 2023 0
Anambra Tribunal

Judge Rejects Fuel Offer by LP Lawyer, as Electricity Challenge Forces Anambra Tribunal on Long Adjournment

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 23, 2023 0
Tinubu Chicago University

JUST IN: Tribunal Admits Chicago University; NYSC Certificate Against President Bola Tinubu

Adekunle Taofeek June 23, 2023 0
Customs Comptroller General

Group congratulates New Customs Comptroller General; Wale Adeniyi

Adams Peter June 23, 2023 0
Deaths at Sea

Deaths at Sea: From the Titan to the Mediterranean

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Golden Eaglets striker, LIGHT EKE, graduates from secondary school

Oladimeji Adeoye June 24, 2023 0

Marriage is only honourable when the bed is undefiled – Faith Oyedepo

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0
Jos based mechanic

Ondo court remands footballer, plumber for raping 16-yr-old girl

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0

The war is getting home to Putin

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones June 24, 2023 0

How Uzodinma Is Denting The Image Of The Nigerian Police Force

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones June 24, 2023 0