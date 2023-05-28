Oyebanji makes juicy promises to Ekiti children

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated children in the state for witnessing this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, restated the commitment of his administration to invest in the education of the children and provide the right platforms for them to exhibit their God-given talents and attain greatness.

Governor Oyebanji said his administration is aware that a society that neglects children would trade off its future and values. Hence, the decision of his government to prioritize education, welfare, and the well-being of the children, whom he described as the future leaders of the state and country.

The Governor said that aside from providing free and qualitative education from primary school to senior secondary school level, his administration has continued to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning through comprehensive renovation of schools and provision of incentives for teachers.

He added that the state government decided to key into the World Bank co-sponsored Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) with a view to making education attractive to children and building a future for them.

Governor Oyebanji said his administration made human capital development one of the pillars of his administration’s development agenda to develop and exploit the creativity of Ekiti youth and children, who are always known for their ingenuity and excellence.

He described children as great assets and engines for long-term prosperity of the state.