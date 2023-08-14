Oyebanji harps on service delivery, zero tolerance for indiscipline, poor performance

Ekiti State Government at the weekend, concluded a three-day retreat for all members of the state executive councils and permanent secretaries, with each of the commissioners signing the performance charter, which defined the minimum expectation from them.

This is as the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji harps reiterated his avowed commitment to the development of the state, stressing the administration’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor performance.

Specifically, the Governor told the political appointees that his friendship with them ended the day they took the oath of office to serve as commissioners and special advisers, adding that his relationship with them henceforth would strictly be based on service delivery.

The Governor made it abundantly clear to the newly inaugurated commissioners, Special Adviser and Permanent Secretaries, at the end of the retreat that failure was not an option under his leadership.

He added that they must strive to exceed expectations of Ekiti people in terms of service by ensuring that every citizen of the State feels the positive impact of his administration.

He emphasized that every decision made and every action taken must be in the best interest of Ekiti people with a clear stance on accountability and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of the State.

While assuring them that government would provide necessary resources needed to succeed in their new assignment provided they demonstrate a genuine commitment to delivering result that would uplift the lives of the citizens, the Governor said they must spare no effort in fulfilling their duties to the people.

He directed the Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries to replicate similar workshop at the management and Directorate levels in their respective MDAs and directed the Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD) and the Ministry of Budget, economic Planning and Performance Management to coordinate and report the outcome of such workshops.

He added that even though some of the appointees were his friends, he would still not hesitate to show anyone who performed below expectation the way out, saying he would draw a line between friendship and service.

“We are here solely to serve our people, and history will view us favorably. We possess a highly unique chance to contribute to this State’s development, and I’m confident none of us will falter. Regarding support, the government will aid MDAs in fulfilling their commitments as we entrust you with responsibility. Additionally, the government holds the responsibility of equipping you to deliver.”

“Some of you are my friends, but friendship stops the day you took oath of office, now, we are in the era of service. Anybody that is my friend will help me to succeed, I am going to draw a line between friendship and service. When it comes to doing the job, we will provide the resources and we’ll demand accountability for performance.

“I reiterate today, continuous stay in government is going to be premised on performance. I will not hesitate to remove anybody that is constituting him or herself into a clog in the way, I will not blink an eye because, I owe a duty to God and to Ekiti people.”

In the communiqué that participants signed and made available to journalists at the end of the retreat, everyone agreed and resolved that the shared prosperity covenant of BAO administration would rest on shared vision, collaboration, compassion, sacrificial mindset, financial prudence, and a culture of excellent service.

The communique also stated that each MDAs would develop a work plan in line with the State Development Plan and the six pillar of the administration to bring growth, development and prosperity to Ekiti State, strengthen the security architecture of the State and to ensure safety of lives and property, as well as guarantee food security and support agro allied industries by encouraging farming.

It stressed the need for all participants to have the right mindset by the right of interest of the citizenry and implement programmes and projects that will add value to the people of the state as well as ensure efficient utilization of the limited resources at government disposal to ensure value for money.

In the bid to generate more employment opportunities for the citizenry, the state was determined to strengthen collaboration with the federal government to generate more employment and boost the state’s revenue through improved federal presence as well as making the state explore and exploit the mineral resources available in the state to the benefit of the government and people of Ekiti state.