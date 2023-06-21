Oyebanji hails Tinubu for appointing Ekiti Indigenes

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointments of two citizens of the state – Dele Alake as Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy and Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju, as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Oyebanji, who described the duo of Alake and Olanrewaju as “very experienced, hardworking and capable”, said he was happy the President found them worthy of such significant positions in his government.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, said he is optimistic that the former lawmaker would excel in his new role as the President’s Liaison Officer in the National Assembly, giving his antecedence as a decent and pragmatic politician and lawmaker, who served as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture and Production Services as well as member of the Defence, Judiciary, Environment and Justice committees in the 9th House of Representatives under the Speakership of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

While congratulating Hon Olanrewaju on the new appointment, which he described as a notable recognition of his steadfastness, political maturity and high level integrity, Governor Oyebanji urged him to deploy his energy, contact, tact and political sagacity in building an excellent working relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency, a development he said is crucial to the country’s political stability.

Similarly, Governor Oyebanji said Alake’s wealth of experience as a Veteran journalist, prolific writer, media manager, pro- democracy activist and political communication strategist would add a great value to the administration’s commitment to run a people-oriented government, where effective communication with the citizenry is very key.

He described the Ikoro-Ekiti born Alake as a highly decorated journalist and communication strategist who has continued to demonstrate great capacity for communication strategies and perception management since his role as a Communication Adviser to the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola in the nineties; his eight years stint as Commissioner for Information and Strategy during the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in Lagos State and his recent role as Communication Adviser during the presidential campaigns, with outstanding performance.

“This is a call to serve and I trust the duo of Alake and Olanrewaju’s capacities to make huge success of the new assignments the way they have done in previous assignments given to them.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the President for this great honour and recognition accorded our brothers- Mr Dele Alake and Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju.

“Hearty congratulations to them on the new appointments. We wish them success as they deploy their energy, contacts, wealth of experience and political sagacity in repositioning their respective offices for excellent service delivery in the overall interest of the country”, the Governor said.

