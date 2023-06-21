Path The News Chronicle » News » Oyebanji hails Tinubu for appointing Ekiti Indigenes 

Oyebanji hails Tinubu for appointing Ekiti Indigenes 

Francis Francis June 21, 2023 0
Oyebanji Tinubu

Oyebanji hails Tinubu for appointing Ekiti Indigenes 

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointments of two citizens of the state – Dele Alake as Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy and Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju, as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Oyebanji, who described the duo of Alake and Olanrewaju as “very experienced, hardworking and capable”, said he was happy the President found them worthy of such significant positions in his government.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, said he is optimistic that the former lawmaker would excel in his new role as the President’s Liaison Officer in the National Assembly, giving his antecedence as a decent and pragmatic politician and lawmaker, who served as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture and Production Services as well as member of the Defence, Judiciary, Environment and Justice committees in the 9th House of Representatives under the Speakership of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

While congratulating Hon Olanrewaju on the new appointment, which he described as a notable recognition of his steadfastness, political maturity and high level integrity, Governor Oyebanji urged him to deploy his energy, contact, tact and political sagacity in building an excellent working relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency, a development he said is crucial to the country’s political stability.

Similarly, Governor Oyebanji said Alake’s wealth of experience as a Veteran journalist, prolific writer, media manager, pro- democracy activist and political communication strategist would add a great value to the administration’s commitment to run a people-oriented government, where effective communication with the citizenry is very key.

He described the Ikoro-Ekiti born Alake as a highly decorated journalist and communication strategist who has continued to demonstrate great capacity for communication strategies and perception management since his role as a Communication Adviser to the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola in the nineties; his eight years stint as Commissioner for Information and Strategy during the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in Lagos State and his recent role as Communication Adviser during the presidential campaigns, with outstanding performance.

“This is a call to serve and I trust the duo of Alake and Olanrewaju’s capacities to make huge success of the new assignments the way they have done in previous assignments given to them.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the President for this great honour and recognition accorded our brothers- Mr Dele Alake and Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju.

“Hearty congratulations to them on the new appointments. We wish them success as they deploy their energy, contacts, wealth of experience and political sagacity in repositioning their respective offices for excellent service delivery in the overall interest of the country”, the Governor said.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Ukrainian-African

Kyiv forms Ukrainian-African Trade Mission

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 21, 2023 0
Mateo Kovacic

BREAKING: Manchester City And Chelsea Reach A £30 Million Agreement To Bring Mateo Kovacic To The Etihad

TNC Reporter June 21, 2023 0
Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala And Oye Promote Nigeria At Worldwide Congress

Kings Nwachukwu June 21, 2023 0
EFCC Chairman Appointment

Odumosu Reacts To Rumored EFCC Chairman Appointment

Adekunle Taofeek June 21, 2023 0
MURIC Tinubu

MURIC Urges Pres Tinubu To Give More Considerations In Next Appointments

Adams Peter June 21, 2023 0
Ghana EFCC

Ghana, EFCC Move To Weed West Africa Of Financial Crimes

Merit Ugolo June 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Nigeria

The Song Obasanjo tried to Ban

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
Ukrainian-African

Kyiv forms Ukrainian-African Trade Mission

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 21, 2023 0
Nigeria: Young People

Nigeria: Young People, Women Heaving Under Attacks

Odimegwu Onwumere June 21, 2023 0
Mateo Kovacic

BREAKING: Manchester City And Chelsea Reach A £30 Million Agreement To Bring Mateo Kovacic To The Etihad

TNC Reporter June 21, 2023 0
love and the sickle cell

Love and the Sickle Cell

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0