Oye Tasks FG On Expediting AfCFTA Operationalization For Economic Integration

In order to facilitate intra-African trade and advance economic integration, Otunba Dele Oye, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged the Federal Government to expedite the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

Oye also urged Nigerian companies to seize the AfCFTA’s chances, noting that it gives African companies an unrivaled chance to grow into new markets, produce fresh goods and services, and increase employment and prosperity for the continent’s citizens.

In collaboration with the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, NACCIMA, and the business community, Oye made this statement during the second phase of the AfCFTA Secretariat Mission in Nigeria.

The NACCIMA director: “It gives me great pleasure to reflect on our early endorsement of the AfCFTA and unwavering commitment to its success. As one of the first organisations to endorse the agreement, NACCIMA has actively supported preparation for the implementation of the AfCFTA in Nigeria.”

“I am delighted to announce that NACCIMA has successfully organised the AfCFTA lecture series in collaboration with Deloitte, an initiative that has been instrumental in sensitising our members on the potential benefits of the agreement. Through these series of lectures, we have provided valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges presented by the AfCFTA to our members.”

“We are delighted to note the significant progress made so far, including the establishment of the AfCFTA Secretariat in Ghana and the launch of the operational phase of the agreement. The AfCFTA presents an unprecedented opportunity for African businesses to expand into new markets, develop new products and services and create more jobs and wealth for our people.”

Nigeria has a significant role to play in the success of the continental pact as the largest economy in Africa, according to Oye Said. He claimed that for Africa to become an economic superpower, the nation needs cooperate with others.